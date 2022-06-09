Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,871 shares of company stock worth $1,820,302. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

