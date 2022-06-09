Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $512,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Waters were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Waters by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $338.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.37 and a 200-day moving average of $326.92. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

