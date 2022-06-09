Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $62,344,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $425.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

