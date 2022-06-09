Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $3,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $7,899,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.68.

REG stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.