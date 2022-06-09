Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 452.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.35% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $39.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.