Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.05.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

