Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

