MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,056 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

MKSI opened at $119.10 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.