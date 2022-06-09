D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after purchasing an additional 359,379 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after buying an additional 474,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 673,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

