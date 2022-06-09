Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,147,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.