D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.50% of Kontoor Brands worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

