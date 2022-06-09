Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.