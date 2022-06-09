Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.73. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

