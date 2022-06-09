D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.52 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 387.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,780 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Power Integrations worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 387,451 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 788.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,334. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.