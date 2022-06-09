Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 233 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

