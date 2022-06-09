D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 183,969 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,297,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 211,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 63,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $77.76 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -134.07 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

