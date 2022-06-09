MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average of $215.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

