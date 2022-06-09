Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.12.

AAPL opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.94 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

