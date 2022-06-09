Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $946,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

