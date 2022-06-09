520 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after buying an additional 286,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,289,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after buying an additional 156,041 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.