MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,800 ($47.62) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($52.63) to GBX 4,400 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

