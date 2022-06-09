Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $246.44 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

