MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.