Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,380 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $246.44 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.