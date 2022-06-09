MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

