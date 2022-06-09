D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 159,731 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,731 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.63% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

