Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 1,541 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 637,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $214,534,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 50,854 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,677,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,153,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.35 and its 200 day moving average is $299.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

