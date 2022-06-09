Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 40,402 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,402 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

MSFT opened at $270.41 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

