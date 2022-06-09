Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.41 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

