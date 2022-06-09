Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

