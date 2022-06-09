Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $270.41 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

