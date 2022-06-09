Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 29,401 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,401 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.12.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.