Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,227 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $246.44 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

