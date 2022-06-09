Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.73. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

