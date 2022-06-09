Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $132.51 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,929 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $132,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

