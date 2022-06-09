CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

