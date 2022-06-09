CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.
GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canada Goose (Get Rating)
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.