Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Docebo by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Shares of DCBO opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

