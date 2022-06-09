CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

DOCU stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.43 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

