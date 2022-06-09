CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $267.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

