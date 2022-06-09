CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,589 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 446,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 438,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 423,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

NYSE:CS opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.29%.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.