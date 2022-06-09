CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 36,288 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,288 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.13% of TransAlta worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 279,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 78,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 237,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:TAC opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.08. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

