CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $607.76 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.62 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $674.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

