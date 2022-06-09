CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 813.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Medifast worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Medifast by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Medifast by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.91. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.67 and a fifty-two week high of $302.42.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

