CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 14,851 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.