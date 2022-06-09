Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,780,000 after acquiring an additional 186,792 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

