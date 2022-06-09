CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 32,990 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,573,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.