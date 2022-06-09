CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 309,046 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 735,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,798,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $66.42 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02.

