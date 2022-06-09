CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,096,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.09.

CF Industries stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,827. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

