CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 441 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,004,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $416.06 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $377.33 and a one year high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

