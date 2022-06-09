Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $395,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 387,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.73.

MMC opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.